Georges St-Pierre has claimed Kamaru Usman is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world today.

The former multi-weight UFC champion has weighed in with his opinion on who the best current pound-for-pound MMA king is, and he looks no further than The Nigerian Nightmare in the welterweight division.

St-Pierre, an MMA legend in his own right, retired from the sport back in 2017 following a victory over middleweight champion Michael Bisping at UFC 217. Before that, he opted to take a four-year hiatus from fighting after amassing an incredible 12-fight winning streak.

His efforts in the Octagon led to calls of him being the greatest welterweight of all time, and in a recent interview he spoke about life outside the cage and offered his thoughts on the current king of the welterweight division.

“I think Usman, right now, is the best pound-for-pound fighter," said St-Pierre to Bleacher Report.

“In terms of performance, he’s one of the best right now and he’s an active fighter.”

Usman is two years into his title reign after an impressive decision win against former champion Tyron Woodley. Since then, he’s defeated the likes of Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns.

Such is the ease in which he has dominated his opposition, Usman has been touted to move up in weight and potentially take on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in a superfight. If not, a rematch against rival Covington could also be an enticing prospect for The Nigerian Nightmare.

As of now, Usman is currently second in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings, behind the controversial former light heavyweight champion Jon ‘Bones’ Jones - who has found himself in a contract dispute regarding his debut heavyweight bout. Jones is said to be holding out for a bigger paycheque, whilst owner Dana White believes the numbers on the table are more than appropriate for the 33-year-old.

The MMA community have been making their predictions over a hypothetical fight between Usman and St-Pierre, but the Canadian, now 40 years old, has reiterated that he is happily retired and remained tight-lipped on who he thought would come out on top if the two did indeed clash.

