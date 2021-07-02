Halo Infinite Beta: Release Date, How To Sign Up, Latest News and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Halo Infinite is on its way soon, however gaming fans are more concerned about the release of the beta.

A game having a beta is essential as they can make sure there are no bugs that need fixing, and it also lets developers see what the general fan reaction is as they get access to some of the game.

Halo will definitely be having a beta for the sixth main entry of the Halo series and hopefully when it comes out, it will show how good the game will be when it comes to full release.

There is a lot that gaming fans can find out about Halo Infinite already as it nears its release.

Latest News

Halo community manager at 343 Industries (the developers of Halo) has revealed some information about the beta, saying that you need to be a registered Halo Insider to access the beta.

Release Date

For now, the release date for the beta is not known. However, with the release date of the full game being set for some point in 2021, the beta should only be a couple of months away.

Sign Up

Signing up for a game's beta is typically very easy and it is no different for Halo Infinite. You can sign up for the beta by following these easy steps:

Visit the Halo Insider page on Halo Waypoint and Click Signup.

Sign to you Xbox or Microsoft Account

Confirm that you are 18 or older and also agree to the Halo Insider Program Confidentiality Statement

From here, click join the program

When there, you have to enter your email, location, timezone, and experience with Halo games

Click yes when asked about being included in the flight availability

FIll out your console ownership and setup details and then click continue

When asked about flight availability, you select the days and times that you are typically available for test sessions

Click Complete Signup

Open the Halo Insider email sent to your provided address

Click Verify my Email Address in the email

Hopefully you will then be one of the lucky gamers who can be involved in the beta. We will continue to update you with all the information when it is provided.

