EA Play Live: Dead Space rumoured to replicate Resident Evil 2 Remake

Rumours continue to grow regarding the prospect of a new Dead Space game being showcased at the eagerly anticipated EA Play Live.

For the past weeks, speculation has been rife and everyone has been expecting to see a new version of the sci-fi horror series, which we have not seen since 2013 where the third chapter was released.

Evidence of this came in the form of a social media move that the game's developers made on YouTube where after eight years of inactivity, suddenly changed the avatar logo.

Motive, the co-developers of Dead Space, could be preparing for the ultimate presentation that circulates around either a new game entirely, or a remastered version of the first release.

But it appears that we have now been given even more details regarding what the gaming community might expect at EA Play Live.

Dead Space Remake?

Thanks to VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb, we now know that the new Dead Space game will be based on the Resident Evil 2 Remake but with up-to-date aesthetics.

"For its Dead Space game, Motive is taking notes from Capcom’s recent Resident Evil remakes," he said.

"Like Resident Evil 2 Remake, expect the next Dead Space to use the original game as a strong foundation. But it should also have modern visuals. And it will likely bring in new gameplay mechanics inspired by other entries in the franchise.

"And speaking of Capcom, it is likely a major reason a new Dead Space is happening. While EA has let its horror franchise wither, the Resident Evil series is larger than ever. And Capcom has provided an easy blueprint for EA to follow."

