Man United have finally managed to agree a deal with Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils have been chasing Sancho for over a year but they announced they had struck a deal with the German club earlier this week.

United are paying Dortmund £72.9m for his services. The deal is subject to a medical, which will be completed after Euro 2020.

Sancho will earn a huge amount of money at United.

According to The Sun, Sancho has already agreed terms on a massive £350,000-a-week contract with United.

But how does that figure compare to the rest of Man United's players?

The Sun have listed the wages of United's players after the signing of Sancho. They don't have the figures for every player so we've used data provided by Spotrac where necessary.

28. Scott McTominay - £20,000-a-week

27. Diogo Dalot - £25,000-a-week (per Spotrac)

26. Andreas Pereira - £30,000-a-week (per Spotrac)

25. Amad Diallo - £42,000-a-week

24. Daniel James - £45,000-a-week

23. Axel Tuanzebe - £50,000-a-week

22. Brandon Williams - £65,000-per-week

=19. Mason Greenwood - £75,000-a-week

=19. Jesse Lingard - £75,000-a-week

=19. Phil Jones - £75,000-a-week

18. Eric Bailly - £80,000-a-week

17. Aaron Wan-Bissaka - £90,000-a-week

16. Alex Telles - £93,000-a-week

15. Dean Henderson - £100,000-a-week

=11. Donny van de Beek - £120,000-a-week

=11. Nemanja Matic - £120,000-a-week

=11. Victor Lindelof - £120,000-aweek

=11. Fred - £120,000-a-week

10. Luke Shaw - £150,000-a-week

9. Juan Mata - £160,000-a-week (per Spotrac)

8. Bruno Fernandes - £180,000-a-week

7. Harry Maguire - £190,000-a-week

6. Marcus Rashford - £200,000-a-week

=4. Edinson Cavani - £250,000-a-week

=4. Anthony Martial - £250,000-a-week

3. Paul Pogba - £290,000-a-week

2. Jadon Sancho - £350,000-a-week

1. David de Gea - £375,000-a-week

Sancho will be United's second highest player when he signs his contract.

He could be United's highest earner by the end of the summer with doubts surrounding De Gea's future.

Sancho is now one of six United players that earn over £200,000-a-week.

Fernandes has been incredible since signing for United but is only the club's eighth highest earning player.

Wan-Bissaka has been a reliable player for United since signing in 2019. His wages of £90,000-a-week make him the club's 16th highest paid player.

United's lowest-paid player is, surprisingly, McTominay.

The Scottish midfielder has made 133 appearances for the club but earns 'just' £20,000-per-week. He could be in line for a pay-rise very soon.

