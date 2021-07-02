Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We are just over a week away from a Conor McGregor fight, which means one thing is certain: Plenty of pre-fight trash talk on social media. 'Notorious' meets his long-time rival Dustin Poirier for a third time at UFC 264 on July 10 - and neither man has taken a backwards step when it comes to exchanging insults ahead of the contest.

The pair are currently tied at one bout apiece against each other, but their feud is as fresh as ever heading into their trilogy clash in Las Vegas. Poirier avenged a September 2014 loss to McGregor when he stopped him inside two rounds at UFC 257 back in January. It is fair to say that the Irish superstar is keen to tackle 'The Diamond' once again.

As the UFC's biggest star, though, McGregor is used to getting things his own way. Conor has made no secret of the fact that he would love for that privilege to extend to fight night itself. The former two-division UFC champion has consistently goaded Poirier on Twitter, attempting to lure the American into keeping their upcoming contest on the feet.

McGregor, noted for his impressive striking ability, ideally doesn't want to have to grapple with Poirier, if possible. He, therefore, recently took to the social media platform to declare that the first man to shoot for a takedown is a "dusty b****".

In a recent interview with ESPN, Poirier addressed McGregor's challenge, suggesting that it simply proved his foe's "insecurity".

Read More: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3: UK Time, Date, Tickets, Betting Odds, Location And More

"He just said something on (social media), the first one that shoots a b****," began Poirier, per lowkickmma.com. "That’s what he said, yeah?

"Isn’t he the one who’s always preaching about the flow, the full martial arts, no holds barred, no rules the ultimate fighting, like when he’s talking about boxing and stuff, right? How about the first one to get taken down is a b****? It’s martial arts, put it all together. It reeks of insecurity to me."

It didn't take long for McGregor to get wind of Poirier's comments, which is when the fun on social media really began.

"Best boxer, my a**! Shooting a**, shelling a** b****," laughed McGregor in his first response to the American. He then went on to post again, adding a few words of advice for Poirier to take into the last few days of his training camp: "Quick take for you and your team pal – You’s got pucked around in the clinch! Elbows, knees, shoulders, fists. Looking outside the cage for advice".

Poirier himself has yet to respond to McGregor, but former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway soon got involved - taking issue with the claim that the Irishman is the best boxer in the sport.

"Sup bro, you rang?" jibed the Hawaiian star - famed for his own boxing skills - in response to McGregor's statement.

As we draw closer to the third chapter in the story of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier, expect there to be plenty more drama online before the two men make their walk to the Octagon.

