Emma Raducanu: Who is the young Wimbledon star turned British sensation?

Emma Raducanu continues her strong Wimbledon run as she progresses into the third round at the All England Tennis Club.

The teenage wildcard has been tipped for a bright future as she continues a dream run of form on home soil. She is the last British woman left in the singles tournament – could she use this as the moment to really make a name for herself?

GiveMeSport Women has put together everything you need to know about the young tennis star...

Who is Emma Raducanu?

Raducanu is an 18-year-old British tennis player, originally born in Toronto. She only made her WTA Tour main draw debut earlier this year, appearing at the Nottingham Open alongside fellow Brit and eventual champion Johanna Konta.

Her first appearance at Wimbledon last month marks her first ever Grand Slam. She looks to climb the ladder of the WTA rankings, where she currently sits 338th in the world.

Raducanu is 5 ft 9 and is right-handed.

How has Emma Raducanu fared at Wimbledon so far?

Despite being brought into the tournament for the qualifiers, Raducanu was bumped up to the main roster after her impressives performances at the Nottingham Open last month.

The teen made her Wimbledon debut against Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko, securing her first win after a thrilling 7-6, 6-0 performance.

Despite being down 4-1 during the first set, Raducanu pulled it back, showing her maturity and resilience on the grass.

The second round was a match that will stay with the teen for years to come. In the second round of Wimbledon, the Brit was faced against 2019 French Open finalist Markéta Vondroušová, entering the match as the clear underdog against the former world number 22.

But despite the pressure on her shoulders, Raducanu beat the Czech 6-2, 6-4 over straight sets.

This is a truly astonishing achievement for the up and coming starlet, who is only just competing at her first ever Grand Slam. Does she have what it takes to go even further in the competition this year?

What does the future hold for Emma Raducanu?

Tennis greats like Andy Murray are already backing the youngster in the competition. The two-time All England champion tweeted his support for Raducanu last night after her win over Vondroušová.

Former world number four James Blake has also voiced his thoughts on Raducanu, praising her "tremendous performance" on the grass.

The 18-year-old is the youngest British woman to reach the third round of Wimbledon since Elena Baltacha back in 2002. Raducanu will face off against world number 54 Sorana Cîrstea of Belgium tomorrow as she vies to go even further in the historic competition.

If she can pull off another win, she will definitely be on her way to becoming one of the country's brightest tennis talents and perhaps one to rival British number one Konta.

