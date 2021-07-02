Elden Ring: Will a Collector's Edition be available?

Elden Ring will be one of 2022's biggest releases and many gamers are already sparking speculation following its Summer Games Fest 2021 reveal.

After what seems like a lifetime of waiting, two years in fact, we finally got confirmation that the action role-playing game would be coming to next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S - as well as previous-gen systems and PC.

Co-written by George R.R. Martin, the Games of Thrones author, players will be thrown into a deep and dark world of dungeon-like ruins which will be an open-world experience.

Lots of different takes have been provided to best describe Elden Ring, including from the game's creator Hidetaka Miyazaki who said back in 2019 that it would be a more "natural evolution" to the Dark Souls series (via IGN). Whether those comments have any meaning in 2022, remains to be seen.

While the queries regarding gameplay remain concealed at this time, players are wondering if there is a special edition of the game that can be obtained, as we saw with Dark Souls 3 and other major titles within the gaming industry.

Elden Ring Collector's Edition

Currently, the only version that is available to pre-order at this time is the Elden Ring Standard Edition. It will be a surprise to us if FromSoftware choose not to go down this route.

But fear not, stick with us and we will provide an update for you as soon as more information becomes available!

