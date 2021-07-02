Deathloop: Download and Install size revealed

Early leaks have uncovered exactly how much space Deathloop will take up with its first patch.

The upcoming first-person stealth shooter has, by far, one of the most interesting storylines from all the new releases in 2021, with two playable characters stuck in a time loop with very different missions set for them. Not even death will assist in escape - hence the name.

Colt, needs to take out eight identified targets to achieve his goal, while Julianna is tasked with taking him out at all costs.

No one knows at this stage how the loop began or how they ended up on Blackreef Island which is hosting a neverending party. But we are sure these questions will be answered closer to the scheduled launch date.

With this in mind, those gamers who have this marked in their calendar will be scrambling around to ensure that they have sufficient space on their PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One to ensure that there are no issues when it comes to installing the game.

Deathloop Download and Install Size

Thanks to a crafty listing on Prospero Patches, we have managed to access how large Deathloop's download and install size will be before the game's inevitable launch.

They revealed that Arkane's creation will take 16.1 GB, which is significantly smaller compared to other Bethesda games such as Fallout 76.

However, don't think because the GB storage is lower that it's not a small game. We predict that several patches over the course of its life will put it closer to the 50 GB figure, so keep that in mind.

Despite having not been confirmed which console will take what size, stick with us and we will provide more information before it becomes available.

