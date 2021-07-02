Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paris Saint-Germain had a disappointing 2020/21 campaign.

The French giants finished second in Ligue 1 as Lille pipped them to the title.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were also knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals by Man City, extending their wait to win Europe's premier cup competition.

PSG will be keen to improve next season and they aren't messing around at all in this summer's transfer market.

The French giants officially completed the signing of Georginio Wijnaldum last month.

Achraf Hakimi is set to join in a €60m move from Inter Milan, while Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to sign for the club after Euro 2020.

They are set to make another splash as it was revealed on Thursday afternoon that Sergio Ramos had agreed to join the club.

Per multiple sources, including Fabrizio Romano, Ramos has agreed a two-year deal with PSG.

His imminent arrival means that PSG's squad depth for next season is now absolutely crazy.

They will have two of the best goalkeepers in the world in Navas and Donnarumma.

PSG will be stacked for options at centre-back, with Ramos joining Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos.

Pochettino will have a plethora of options to choose from in the middle of midfield, with Wijnaldum joining the likes of Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes.

While PSG already bolster arguably the best attack in the world, featuring the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria.

PSG's squad for next season is the definition of scary. The strength in depth at Pochettino's disposal is borderline outrageous.

There's a long way to go in the summer transfer window, too, meaning they could still bolster their squad even further.

With a squad so strong, PSG have to go into the 2021/22 season as the favourites to win the Champions League.

