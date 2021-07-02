Arsenal transfer news: Update on Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Goal, Arsenal have requested to kept in the loop regarding the future of former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Sergio Ramos?

Famed journalist Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Ramos will demand a salary of more than €12m (£10.3m) net per season at his next club after leaving Real Madrid upon the expiry of his contract at Los Blancos.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “It’s about the contract. Sergio wants a two year contract for more than €12m net per season, so it’s a huge contract... We will see about Sergio Ramos.”

Are Arsenal interested in signing Ramos this summer?

The Daily Star are reporting that the 35-year-old has agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain after turning down a £10m offer from Manchester United.

However, Goal say that isn't the case, and Arsenal have asked to be kept informed on updates regarding Ramos' situation this summer.

Arsenal WRAP UP deal for Benfica defender Nuno Tavares! Hear all about it on The Football Terrace...

What did Martin Keown say about Ramos?

Arsenal icon Martin Keown claimed that former Real Madrid captain Ramos is the ultimate warrior and that the Spaniard ticks all the boxes for a modern-day defender.

In an article for the Daily Mail in 2018, Keown said, "Not only is Ramos the ultimate warrior but he also has the technical ability of a midfielder. He is so comfortable in possession."

"With his individual brilliance, Real Madrid do not need to rely on their defence working as a unit. Marcelo will bomb forwards from left back, confident that Ramos can deal with any trouble in the space he has vacated. As a defender for the modern-day game, Ramos ticks all the boxes."

1 of 15 How much did Arsenal pay for Shkodran Mustafi? £35m £50m £48m £22m

Would Ramos be a better signing than Ben White?

As crazy as it sounds, probably not.

According to recent reports from Sky Sports, Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Brighton's White and the sides are in discussions over a deal that could be worth more than £50m.

The 23-year-old has bundles of potential and his performances in the Premier League earned him a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the European Championships this summer.

Meanwhile, Ramos turned 35 years old in March and is very much in the latter stages of his career. The Spaniard's reported wage demands of £10.3m net per year are likely to be considerably greater than White's salary this summer.

White also has a much higher sell on value and could be a key part of Arsenal's backline for the next decade if he can continue his development.

News Now - Sport News