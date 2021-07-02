Watford transfer rumours: Xisco Munoz eyeing seven-figure swoop for 19-year-old prospect

With Watford set to make a return to Premier League action next month, it will be intriguing to see whether manager Xisco Munoz decides to make any further alterations to his squad this summer.

The Spaniard has already drafted in six new players with Emmanuel Dennis becoming the latest addition in June.

Whereas Munoz currently has several individuals at his disposal who possess a wealth of Premier League experience, he could be tempted to take a risk on a player who has yet to make his bow at this particular level if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to German news outlet Bild (as cited by Sport Witness), Watford are reportedly weighing up a potential swoop for Hamburg starlet Amadou Onana.

The midfielder could be available for a fee believed to be in the region of €8m (£6.8m) to €10m (£8.5m) this summer with his agent seemingly pushing for a move away from the German outfit.

Watford are set to face competition from Lille for Onana's signature as the French side are reportedly lining up a €4m (£3.4m) bid which is expected to be rejected by Hamburg if they do submit this particular offer.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are also understood to be keeping tabs on the midfielder's situation.

Considering that Onana's current deal at Hamburg is not set to expire until 2024, any potential suitor may have to match Hamburg's valuation as the club will be in no rush to part ways with the midfielder.

The 19-year-old made 25 appearances for Die Rothosen in the second-tier of German football last season in which he recorded a relatively impressive average WhoScored match rating of 6.76.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whereas it would be naïve to suggest that Onana doesn't possess the quality needed to feature in the Premier League in the future, it may turn out to be too big of a risk by Watford to splash the cash on him this summer.

With the top-flight being famed for its competitiveness, there is no guarantee that the Belgium Under-21 international will be able to adapt to life in this particular division if he does decide to swap Hamburg for the Hornets.

Furthermore, when you consider that Watford are already able to call upon the services of Nathaniel Chalobah, Will Hughes, Tom Cleverley, Imran Louza and Dan Gosling, Onana may be forced to watch on from the sidelines next season as he could find it extremely difficult to overtake these players in the pecking order.

Keeping this in mind, it could turn out to be beneficial for both parties if this particular move doesn't happen as Onana will be able to stay at a club who will be able to offer him the opportunity to play regular first-team football whilst Watford could switch their focus to other targets.

