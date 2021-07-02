Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Uruguay and Ghana played out one of the most controversial World Cup knockout ties of all time 11 years ago.

On July 2, 2010, Uruguay and Ghana met in Johannesburg for their World Cup quarter-final.

The African side took the lead in the 45th minute through Sulley Muntari.

They were pegged back 10 minutes after the restart, though, with Diego Forlan netting for the South Americans.

The game went into extra-time and Ghana had a golden opportunity to win the game in the dying moments.

Dominic Adiyiah headed at goal and his effort was destined for the back of the net.

But Luis Suarez had other ideas as he produced one of the most blatant handballs on the line.

Suarez was sent off and Ghana were given a penalty with virtually the last kick of the game.

Asamoah Gyan stepped up but he fired his spot-kick against the bar. Suarez, who was still on the pitch watching the penalty, ran down the tunnel in jubilation.

Uruguay would go on to progress to the semi-finals as they won 4-2 on penalties.

Suarez's actions on the pitch were disgraceful but he showed absolutely no remorse in his post-match interview.

"The Hand of God now belongs to me. Mine is the real Hand Of God," said Suárez, per the Guardian.

"I made the best save of the tournament. Sometimes in training I play as a goalkeeper so it was worth it. There was no alternative but for me to do that and when they missed the penalty I thought 'It is a miracle and we are alive in the tournament'.

"Now we are in the semi-finals although I was very sad because no one likes to be sent off. The celebration afterwards was impressive, but very quiet because nobody gave us a chance but, with courage, we move forward."

