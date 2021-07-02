West Ham transfers: Fresh internal proposal expected; £100m could change the situation

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Declan Rice has rejected two offers of an improved contract from West Ham United, according to The Guardian.

What's the latest West Ham United news?

The midfielder is currently starring for England at the European Championships and was praised for his performance against Germany in Tuesday's dramatic last-16 victory at Wembley.

West Ham are believed to be keen to tie him down to a fresh deal in order to ward off any interest that may emerge in the 22-year-old although Rice himself has so far snubbed their advances.

He is thought to want to be kept informed of potential bids from Champions League level clubs and, while his current employers are likely to make another proposal, West Ham haven't been able to offer him any assurances as to the level of their transfer budget this summer.

Who wants to sign Declan Rice this summer?

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are all credited with an interest within the report.

Released by the London side as a teenager, Rice was strongly linked with a move back to Stamford Bridge last summer although Frank Lampard's pursuit of the player is said to have annoyed members of the Chelsea hierarchy.

City are understood to view him as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho while United are reportedly weighing up whether or not to try and include Jesse Lingard in part-exchange this summer.

How long does Rice have left on his West Ham deal?

While tying him down to a new deal would be a statement of intent, it's not if West Ham risk losing their vice-captain for free anytime soon.

Rice has a deal (believed to be worth in the region of £62k-per-week) running until the summer of 2024, so the club are in a strong position when it comes to any potential negotiation.

According to the report, it would take a bid of over £100m for them to consider selling the player.

How important is Rice to West Ham?

Hugely.

During a successful season for the club that saw them qualify for the Europa League, the 21-cap international started all of the 32 Premier League games he was available for and, according to WhoScored, was one of their most influential players.

Indeed, nobody in David Moyes' side made more interceptions per game (1.8) or averaged as many passes over the same period (47.7), highlighting his ability to win the ball back before reclying possession.

What has David Moyes said about Rice?

Back in November, Moyes talked up Rice as a future West Ham captain, a role he is already undertaking as Mark Noble begins his farewell.

"I really think he is doing a great job as a player and we are building up hope that he will be an outstanding captain," he said (via The Daily Mail).

"The role, his responsibility he takes on the pitch because of his young age, his leadership qualities will build. He has learned from Harry Kane and Mark Noble.

"My biggest concern - and I know he is young - would be that I don't want us to rely too heavily on him."

