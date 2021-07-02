Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Spain beat Switzerland on penalties in an epic Euro 2020 quarter-final tie on Friday evening.

Switzerland went into the game looking to pull off another giant killing.

They knocked France out of the competition earlier this week on penalties and needed to be at their very best once again to beat Spain.

It was Spain who took the lead after just eight minutes.

Jordi Alba rifled a long-range effort at goal and the ball found the net after deflecting off the unfortunately Dennis Zakaria.

Switzerland restored parity with 22 minutes remaining after an embarrassing mix-up in defence by the Spanish.

Aymeric Laporte and Pau Torres got in each other's way and Switzerland capatlised as Xherdan Shaqiri swept the ball past Unai Simon.

Switzerland would have fancied their chances to score a winner in normal time but their momentum was crushed when they were reduced to 10-men.

Remo Freuler controversially received his marching orders after he felled Gerard Moreno.

It was a strong challenge but a red card could be considered harsh.

Spain had 13 minutes to find a winner but they could not find a way past Yann Sommer as the game went into extra-time.

Luis Enrique's side had multiple chances in extra-time but they could not find a way past the inspired Switzerland goalkeeper.

Moreno inexplicably missed the target from just six yards, while Sommer made terrific saves to keep out Alba, Moreno and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Spain continued to throw absolutely everything at Switzerland but they just couldn't find a winner.

The match trundled all the way to penalties, which went as follows:

1. MISS - Spain 0-0 Switzerland (Sergio Busquets)

2. GOAL - Spain 0-1 Switzerland (Mario Gavranović)

3. GOAL - Spain 1-1 Switzerland (Dani Olmo)

4. MISS - Spain 1-1 Switzerland (Fabian Schär)

5. MISS - Spain 1-1 Switzerland (Rodri)

6. MISS - Spain 1-1 Switzerland (Manuel Akanji)

7. GOAL - Spain 2-1 Switzerland (Gerard Moreno)

8. MISS - Spain 2-1 Switzerland (Ruben Vargas)

9. GOAL - Spain 3-1 Switzerland (Mikel Oyarzabal)

Switzerland gave it their all, but it was Spain who emerged victorious on penalties and sealed their passage to the final four.

Luis Enrique's side will now play a mouthwatering semi-final clash against either Belgium or Italy.

