The wheels of Manchester United's transfer machine are now in motion.

Man Utd agree Sancho deal

After one of the longest transfer sagas in Premier League history, English football drew a sigh of relief when the Red Devils confirmed that they had agreed a deal for Jadon Sancho this week.

The club's official statement on Thursday explained: "Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

"The signing is subject to contractual terms and a medical, which will be completed after Jadon’s involvement in the UEFA European Championship."

Solskjaer "NEW Contract" CLOSE (Football Terrace)

Varane following Sancho through the door?

In other words, barring an unexpected medical disaster, Sancho is officially a United player and that wasn't the only piece of good news that the Old Trafford faithful received in recent days.

That's because sources have told ESPN that the Red Devils are also close to confirming the signing of Real Madrid's Raphael Varane for a fee in the region of £43 million.

It really goes to show that Ole Gunnar Solskajer means business ahead of a 2021/22 campaign in which United fans will be calling for an assault on the Premier League title.

Man Utd in 2021/22

And although that will prove a daunting task up against Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool, the signings of Varane, Sancho and potential others will go a long way towards closing the gap.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, it's an exciting situation that we wanted to explore by imagining how United's wider squad could look like when the summer transfer window slams shut.

On the back of the week's news, we're parachuting Varane and Sancho into the picture and there's also another surprise for United fans who want to see the 'McFred' partnership broken up.

Man Utd's potential squad depth

And as much as we wanted to imagine the best-case scenario where not a single United player left the squad this summer, it's important that we actually paint a realistic picture for next season.

As such, we're waving goodbye to players such as David de Gea, Jesse Lingard and Axel Tuanzebe that we suspect might be departing the 'Theatre of Dreams' either permanently or on loan.

Got it? In which case, strap yourselves in, because even when we're putting our realistic hats on, make no mistake that Solskjaer has some incredible resources at his finger tips next season.

Get a load of that.

Formidable options for Man Utd

Obviously, it goes without saying that a lot of the forward positions are incredibly flexible and we're by no means insinuating with our graphic that Bruno Fernandes is United's only number ten.

If anything, though, the fact that Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata or Paul Pogba could be swapping into that position when Solskjaer so chooses is a further indication of United's stunning arsenal.

And with the likes of Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford fluidly moving across the front three depending on the opposition, the Red Devils have plenty of firepower.

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

That's not to mention the fact that United starlets like Hannibal, James Garner, Tahith Chong, Teden Mengi might enjoy a breakthrough season that makes the club's squad depth even stronger.

And yes, West Ham United's Declan Rice is indeed who we're tipping United to spend the rest of their transfer coffers on because their midfield options behind Fernandes certainly need boosting.

1 of 15 Who did Manchester United lose to on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Manchester City Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur

Whether or not that will be possible remains to be seen, but even if United turn their attention to Eduardo Camavinga or even Kieran Trippier, their 2020/21 options will still be out of this world.

News Now - Sport News