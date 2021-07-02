Celtic transfer news: Update on Conor Hazard's future

Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard could be set to join Dundee on loan, the Daily Record reports.

What's the transfer latest involving Conor Hazard?

The report details that Dundee, who will be making a return to the Premiership next season, would like to bring the 23-year-old on-loan to Dens Park.

The Northern Irish international featured six times for Celtic's first team this season, and was the hero at Hampden Park where he saved two penalties in the Scottish Cup Final shoot-out against Hearts.

Under what circumstances could the 23-year-old leave?

The report goes on to state that Celtic could strike a deal once new manager Ange Postecoglou decides on his own no.1 for next season, with a new signing likely.

The Hoops have been linked with a move for Brighton's Mat Ryan (Sky Sports), but Postecoglou is yet to sign a goalkeeper.

How has Hazard fared on loan in the past?

Should Hazard make the move to Dundee, then he will be returning to a place that he knows well, as he has previously spent time on loan at Dens Park.

In the 2019/20 season he made 11 appearances for the then Championship side. Hazard also had a spell on loan at Partick Thistle, playing 15 times for the Glasgow club in the 2018/19 season.

The goalkeeper has experience of playing first-team football, and he will presumably be wanting more of that after getting a taste of action at Dundee, Partick and with Celtic briefly last season.

Will Hazard make it at Celtic?

As it currently stands, Hazard is third choice keeper at Celtic Park. It is hard to tell who the first choice is, as both Scott Bain and Vasilis Barkas had spells in that position this season. Bain made 23 starts for the Hoops, with Barkas appearing 22 times.

Should a new goalkeeper come in, then Hazard would drop down to fourth place in the pecking order. That would all but guarantee that he would have no chance of first-team football at Celtic unless the Hoops suffered an injury crisis.

That might be why a move on loan could suit the player and the club. Hazard would be returning to a club that he is a familiar with and would also get the chance to test himself against the best players in Scotland, as Dundee will be back in the Premiership next season.

Should he impress at Dens, then Hoops boss Postecoglou could decide to give the player a chance of making it at Celtic Park further down the line. Hazard will be wanting to prove a point that he is capable of a run in the Celtic first team, and he could do that if he hits the ground running at Dundee.

