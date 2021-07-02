Wolves transfer news: Talks ongoing with 'Rolls-Royce' Nuno didn't rate

Wolverhampton Wanderers remain hopeful of keeping Dion Sanderson at the club, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest Wolves transfer news?

Premier League rivals Newcastle United are believed to have made a £1m opening bid for the 21-year-old defender, who spent half of last season out on loan at Sunderland.

The academy graduate still has another year to run on his contract at Molineux and the club have the option of extending his deal by another year with talks believed to be ongoing.

What do Wolves have planned for Sanderson?

Wolves are reportedly confident he will sign a new deal and are hopeful they can further Sanderson's development by sending him out on loan to a Championship side.

Newcastle's offer is understood to have fallen well below their valuation of the player and, while they could return with another bid, Steve Bruce's side are operating with a restricted transfer budget as things stand.

Sunderland are believed to be eager to bring him back to the Stadium of Light although, given their status as a League One side, could struggle to meet the financial demands of a Premier League club.

What did Nuno think of Dion Sanderson?

According to a recent report from Football Insider, former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo did not think Sanderson had the potential to make in the top tier.

England FINALLY beat Germany at a major tournament! Check out all the reaction to an incredible result on The Football Terrace...

To date, he has only ever made one competitive appearance for his parent club, during an EFL Cup loss to Aston Villa in October 2019.

How well did Sanderson play for Sunderland?

Having joined up with the Wearside outfit for the 2020/21 campaign, Sanderson went on to make 27 appearances for the club before a back injury curtailed his progress.

According to WhoScored data, he averaged 1 tackle, 0.9 interceptions and 2.7 clearances per game, numbers that saw him rank twelfth, seventh and fifth respectively.

What has been said about Sanderson?

Speaking back in February, Sunderland boss Lee Johnson described Sanderson as a 'Rolls-Royce'.

1 of 15 How many top league titles have Wolves won? 0 5 4 3

"He's a centre-half and at his age level he is an absolute Rolls-Royce," he said (via The Chronicle).

"Obviously he is stepping up to men's football and when you do that you come up against different challenges, as Dion did yesterday and he came through that.

"In the Championship when he was on loan at Cardiff he played at right-back, which suited the style they were playing at that point, quite a direct style, when he had Sean Morrison next to him.

"He has competence on the ball as a right-back, he's very good on the ball as a centre-half, and obviously he has still got a bit of physical maturation still to come."

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News