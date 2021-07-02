Tottenham transfer news: Nuno Santo prioritises reunion with "amazing" Wolves star

According to Football Insider, newly appointed Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has identified Wolves defender Conor Coady as a priority target for Spurs this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Conor Coady?

Football Insider claim that newly appointed Spurs boss Nuno discussed Coady as a priority signing for Tottenham this summer during talks with the club prior to his appointment.

The report suggests that the north London side will face competition from Everton for the 28-year-old’s signature and Spurs are braced for a bidding war with the Merseyside outfit.

According to the report, Tottenham are likely to sign two defenders this summer as they look to revamp their backline ahead of next season.

What has been said about Coady?

Coady’s Wolves teammate Fabio Silva claimed that the England international is a fine captain and an amazing guy to have around the club.

As per the Express and Star last month, Silva said, “I have to say, for me, he is the best captain. He helps a lot, not only me, but the team.”

The Portuguese striker added, “He is a guy who goes with you and speaks with you when you have to improve. When you have a good game he will say you have to continue, don’t relax and go again. He is an amazing guy.”

What were Coady’s stats in the Premier League this season?

Wolves had a difficult Premier League campaign this season and finished in 13th place, however Coady remained an important player for the side despite their drop-off in form - missing just one league game.

According to WhoScored, the defender ranked third in the squad for clearances with 3.5 per outing and he won 1.1 aerial duels each appearance this term.

However, he was less effective in other defensive aspects this season. The centre-back made just 0.9 tackles and 0.7 interceptions per league game for Wolves.

Why would Tottenham want to sign Coady?

Coady could be an important player for Nuno long-term, just as he has been at Wolves. Under the 47-year-old he made 191 appearances.

The defender played a pivotal part in the club's rise with Nuno at the helm and proved to be a trusted component in Nuno's preferred 3-4-3 system, where Coady was predominantly utilised as the middle centre-back.

If Spurs were to sign the Wolves defender it would suggest that the Portuguese boss will attempt to implement a similar three at the back formation at Tottenham, with the England international at its heart.



Whether that's a smart tactical strategy or not, however, ultimately remains to be seen.

