Italy and Belgium met in Munich on Friday evening in their Euro 2020 quarter-final clash.

The game promised to be a cracker and the first-half delivered.

Both sides had chances to break the deadlock but it was Italy who took the lead just after the half-an-hour mark.

Nicolò Barella showed some great feet inside the box to evade a trio of Belgian defenders before rifling the ball past Thibaut Courtois.

The goal was so good that Ciro Immobile went through a miraculous recovery.

The Italian striker was writhing around on the floor in 'pain' after going down inside the box.

But, when Barella found the net, the Lazio striker was quickly up to his feet to join the celebrations.

Many football fans found the moment comical and you can view some of the reaction below.

Italy would go into half-time with a 2-1 lead.

Lorenzo Insigne doubled Italy's lead with a scorcher in the 44th minute. The Napoli winger picked up the ball inside the Belgium half, drove towards goal and then unleased an unstoppable effort that curled into the top corner.

But Belgium fought back and managed to halve the defecit just before half-time.

Roberto Martinez's side were controversially given a penalty when Jeremy Doku went down inside the box under contact from Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Romelu Lukaku stepped up to take the spot-kick and he made no mistake to get Belgium back into the game.

