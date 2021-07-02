Aston Villa latest news: New signings will be given Ollie Watkins message

Aston Villa could still sign a new striker although, for the first time in a long time, it is not thought to be their priority, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

The report suggests that Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe remains the club's top target this summer having already signed Emi Buendia from Norwich City in a club-record deal.

While they have been linked with a move for Chelsea's Tammy Abraham, the club are believed to be satisfied with their options in the striking department, with Ollie Watkins impressing during his first season and Wesley now free of his long-term injury.

Although they could yet move for a new option there should a bargain opportunity arise, any potential incoming is likely to be told Watkins is first choice at the club.

Is that a good idea?

As obvious as it sounds, it depends on Jack Grealish's future.

Without their captain, Dean Smith's side would be losing their most regular sources of assists (10), as well as key passes (3.1) and complete dribbles (2.5, via WhoScored) per game. In fact, according to FBREF data, Grealish contributed seven more goal-creating actions last season than anyone else in the Villa squad despite missing 12 games through injury.

While Watkins has certainly proved he's capable of finishing chances, Villa only scored more than once three times in the dozen games Grealish missed and they were playing relegated Fulham and West Bromwich Albion on two of those occasions.

Obviously, the capture of Buendia and a potential move for Smith Rowe could help on that front if he does depart but, with Wesley having missed so much football himself, leaving Watkins and the young Keinan Davis to carry the can in terms of scoring goals does seem somewhat risky.

What's the latest on Grealish's future?

Within the same report, it is claimed that Grealish is expected to leave Villa Park this summer with Manchester City keen on signing in what could be a British transfer record.

Villa are understood to be ready to offer him a new contract in order to stop that.

What has been said about Villa's pursuit of a striker?

Talking to Football Insider recently, former Arsenal striker did urge the club to move for the aforementioned Abraham.

“He knows the club and was very successful there," he said.

"He scored a hell of a lot of goals in that loan spell.

“He cannot get a kick at Chelsea, which is madness when you think how talented he is.

“The writing is on the wall for him. Tuchel clearly does not see him as part of his plans moving forward.

“To be honest with you, I think £40million is cheap for an English striker of his quality.”

