West Ham transfer news: Trevor Sinclair makes big Declan Rice claim

West Ham have been told by former star Trevor Sinclair to make Declan Rice their highest paid player (talkSPORT).

What's the latest transfer news involving Declan Rice?

The England international, who is currently playing in Euro 2020, has been the subject of transfer speculation this summer.

It has been reported that the 22-year-old has rejected two contract offers from the Premier League side, and is waiting to see whether admirers Chelsea or Manchester United firm up their interest in him (The Telegraph).

What has Trevor Sinclair said about Rice?

Appearing on talkSPORT, Sinclair called on his former team to dig deep and pay Rice what he's worth, which would also help protect his market value.

"He’s 22 and the best player at West Ham, so he should be the best paid player. I don’t care how old you are," Sinclair said.

"If he’s getting to the levels through the sacrifice and dedication he’s put into football to be the top player at West Ham, he should be on the top wages now."

He added: "West Ham are looking after their own interests as well. If they give him say £150,000-a-week and say there’s the sell-on clause, you can guarantee you’ll get the money.

“You are giving him the rewards but also looking after the football club. I think there’s a responsibility for Declan as well to try and help West Ham get the most money for him."

How well has the 22-year-old performed for West Ham?

Rice has become one of West Ham's top performers under manager David Moyes. He helped the London club achieve a finish of sixth place in the Premier League, winning a spot in the Europa League as a result.

Rice excelled in midfield this season. He had a tackle success rate of 59%, won more duels than he lost (144-105) and also won more aerial battles than he lost (44-30).

That shows how consistent Rice was under Moyes and he has taken those good club displays into the international arena by playing a key role in England's Euro 2020 run - starting all four of England's games in the tournament.

How would Rice fit into Manchester United's squad?

Manchester United do already have a few midfield options on their books. Nemanja Matic plays in that position, whilst Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Fred have also featured there this season.

However, of those players mentioned, only Matic can be considered an out-and-out defensive midfielder, with the other three all prepared to venture forward to varying degrees, and he is 32 years old. Rice is nine years younger, and could add a freshness to that area of the pitch.

This season's statistics show he could easily be used as the type of midfielder to win the ball in the middle of the park and push United forward, distributing the ball to one of the club's more naturally attacking players.

