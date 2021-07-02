Sergio Ramos left Real Madrid earlier this summer after a highly successful 16 years with the club.

And it appears that Paris Saint-Germain have won the race for his signature.

It emerged on Thursday afternoon that the Spaniard had agreed terms on a move to the French giants.

Mohamed Bouhafsi of RMC Sport revealed: "Agreement between PSG and Sergio Ramos. The Real legend will join PSG for two years.

"The brother of the player who is in Paris has reached an agreement with the Parisian management. Medical visit in the next few days."

Bouhafsi also revealed that Ramos had rejected two English clubs before agreeing to sign for PSG.

"The Madrid legend has rejected offers from English clubs, one that gave more money than PSG. His brother was in Paris today to finalise the player's arrival."

It was initially unknown which two English clubs were after Ramos.

The Daily Star are now reporting that it was actually Manchester United that made a huge offer to sign Ramos.

They have revealed that Ramos, who has made 180 appearances for Spain, held extensive talks with the English club over a summer move.

United were keen to sign him and offered him a 12-month contract worth £200,000-a-week, with the option of a second season.

Per The Sun, that would have made Ramos United's joint-sixth highest earning player, alongside Marcus Rashford.

However, Ramos was not convinced and snubbed United in favour of PSG, despite the French giants offering him lower wages than United.

The Red Devils missed out on Ramos but there was good news for the club on Thursday as they announced they had agreed a deal with Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.

United have also been linked with a £50m move for Raphael Varane. According to ESPN, a deal is close to being struck with Real Madrid.

