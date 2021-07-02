Tottenham transfer news: Heung-min Son makes 'indication' to Nuno Santo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Football Insider, Son Heung Min has indicated to newly appointed Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo that he will remain at the club next season.

What's the latest transfer news involving Son Heung Min?

Last month, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Tottenham winger Son is closing in on signing a new contract with Spurs and all parties are confident that a deal can be agreed.

The famed journalist suggested that the South Korean will extend his stay at the north London club and receive a higher salary than his current terms.

According to Spotrac, the 28-year-old is earning a weekly wage of £140,000 per week and Transfermarkt state that his deal is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

What has Son indicated to Nuno?

Football Insider reveals that newly appointed Spurs boss Nuno has received a huge boost as Son has indicated to the Portuguese that he will remain a Tottenham player next season.

The report claims that the forward has attracted interest from Europe's top clubs including Bayern Munich, although Spurs have always believed that he would not try and engineer a move away from the club as Kane has done this summer.

According to reports in May from Sky Sports, Kane has expressed his desire to leave the north London outfit. Romano recently suggested that the club rejected a £100m bid from Manchester City for the striker, as Daniel Levy is keen to keep him.

But Tottenham have reportedly offered Son a new five-year contract, where he would earn more than £200,000 per week, in a bid to ensure he stays at the club for the foreseeable future.

What have Jamie Carragher and Nicole Holliday said about Son?

Arsenal fan and presenter Nicole Halliday waxed lyrical over the quality of Son and called the Tottenham winger a brilliant player.

Speaking on Sky Sports' monthly Kings of the Premier League show in November, Holliday said, "He's a brilliant player. And now he's injured, that's another reason why he should make the team this month, we don't know when he will be back! Four goals so far, he brings so much and [he is] so versatile."

Jamie Carragher agreed and said, "Yes, he's been a revelation since arriving from the German league. At first, you asked where he fits, because Spurs had many attacking talents and now he's made himself one of the first names on the team sheet."

How many goals did Son score this season?

Son was a standout performer this season despite Tottenham's troubles, as the side finished the Premier League campaign in seventh place.

According to WhoScored, the 28-year-old ranked fourth for goals scored in the league this term with 17 to his name. He also recorded double figures for league assists with ten for Spurs this season.

The winger's creativity was evident for the north London side in the 2020/21 league campaign, as he provided two key passes per game.

Son was a pivotal part of Spurs' attacking output this season and Tottenham can't afford to lose the South Korean this summer, especially if their captain Kane does indeed leave the club.

