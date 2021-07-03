Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It seems crazy but Neymar will turn 30 when he celebrates his next birthday in February 2022.

It doesn’t seem that long ago that the Brazilian was making headlines after bursting onto the scene in his native Brazil.

Neymar has divided opinion throughout his career but there’s absolutely no doubt that he’s blessed with world-class talent.

In terms of pure skill and natural ability, Neymar is one of the most gifted footballers we’ve ever seen.

A pleasure to watch whenever he turns on the style, Neymar has brought joy to millions of football fans across the globe with his outrageous ability.

Neymar is also firmly on course to become Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing the legendary Pele’s record of 77 goals.

But how much do you really know about the South American football genius?

We’ve created a tricky quiz comprised of 20 questions to test your knowledge about his career so far, plus one or two questions related to his personal life.

Quiz: How much do you know about Neymar?

Here’s our scoring system:

0-4: Do you even know who Neymar is?

5-9: You know a bit about Neymar - but not much. Sorry!

10-14: You know your stuff - well done

15-19: Neymar is clearly one of your favourite players

20: There's nothing about Neymar you don't know

All that’s left to say is: good luck!

Let’s begin the quiz…

1 of 20 Neymar began his professional career at which club? Corinthians Internacional Santos Flamengo

