Jorginho has been one of the best players at Euro 2020.

Jorginho's glittering form

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba might have produced more spectacular and headline-grabbing performances, Italy's midfield magician has been quietly going about his business.

When you think about it, the calibre of Jorginho's displays should come as little surprise because the Italian entered this summer's European Championships on the back of a superb 2020/21 season.

Belgium 1-2 Italy Highlights | Euro 2020 (Football Terrace)

Despite being a maligned figure at times during his Chelsea career, there could be no escaping the fact that Thomas Tuchel's arrival has done wonders for the 29-year-old's form in England.

And make no mistake that Jorginho played a vital role in the Blues' run to Champions League glory, playing every minute of the historic final victory over Manchester City.

Jorginho's masterclass vs Belgium

As such, Jorginho's stunning performances at the heart of an Italy team that is doing nothing but going from strength to strength has simply underlined his growing confidence this year.

And it seems as though the former Napoli midfielder has produced his Euros masterpiece because he was arguably Italy's best performer during the quarter-final victory over Belgium on Friday.

Jorginho was at the heart of so many of Italy's devastating moves in Munich with goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne doing enough to dump the 'Golden Generation' out of the competition.

Jorginho's individual highlights vs Belgium

In fact, according to SofaScore, the Chelsea hero garnered the astonishing distinction of completing 70 of the 71 passes he attempted at the Allianz Arena for a mind-boggling completion rate of 99%.

Throw in two clearances, three interceptions, four perfect long balls as well as a blocked shot, key passes and successful dribble for good measure to see just how fantastic Jorginho was.

And when you look at the footage of Jorginho's display - courtesy of Twitter user @CFC_Comps - you really do get deja vu by way of remembering Andrea Pirlo pulling the strings at Euro 2012.

Like Pirlo, Jorginho can be seen in complete control of the Italian midfield, constantly winning battles with none other than Kevin De Bruyne along the way, so check out his highlights down below:

That, ladies and gentlemen, is why Jorginho is a serious Ballon d'Or contender.

Why Jorginho is a Ballon d'Or contender

Whether we like to admit it or not, France Football's flagship prize tends to have more to do with team trophies won than an award about individual performances probably should have.

However, that can only work in Jorginho's favour because we've got to wake up to the fact that the 29-year-old has the real potential to win arguably the two biggest trophies available in 2021.

Not only does the Italian maestro already have the Champions League title in his back pocket, but he's only two games away from becoming a European champion in a different respect too.

Whether or not that would be enough to etch Jorginho's name on to the trophy is an entirely different question, but let's not shy away from the fact that he should right their amongst the nominees.

While it might not be fashionable and it might not be awe-inspiring, we can't sit here and ignore Jorginho's status as one of the best players in the world over the last six months. You know it's true.

