Gabriel Jesus was shown a straight red card for a brutal ‘karate kick’ during Brazil’s 1-0 victory over Chile in the Copa America quarter-finals on Friday night.

The 24-year-old, who plays for Manchester City at club level, left Eugenio Mena in agony on the floor after kicking the full-back in the face.

It was one of the easiest red card decisions that Patricio Loustau, the Argentine referee, will ever make in his career.

Why was Gabriel Jesus sent off for Brazil vs Chile?

So, what exactly happened?

Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo attempted to pick out Mena with a long-range pass, which was accurate.

Jesus sprinted towards his opponent while keeping his eye on the ball and jumped with an outstretched leg in an attempt to win possession.

He looked up momentarily - so presumably he knew Mena was there - but that didn’t deter him from going for the ball.

Instead of controlling the ball, he ended up connecting with Mena’s face.

It took the referee a matter of seconds to run over to Jesus and flash the red card in his direction.

The forward could have absolutely no complaints with the decision. He knew this challenge was worthy of a straight red.

Watch: Gabriel Jesus's red card for Brazil vs Chile

Watch the incident here…

Blimey, Gabriel! That’s a shocker.

Jesus channelled his inner Karate Kid but will now miss Brazil’s Copa America semi-final against Peru.

Social media reaction to Jesus's red card vs Chile

Let’s check out some of the reaction on social media…

Gabriel Jesus apologises to Brazil teammates

“Unfortunately I made a mistake in which the team could have suffered, but this group once again showed strength,” Jesus wrote on Instagram after the match.

“I apologise to my teammates and I will always continue to try to learn from my mistakes. I'm relieved to hear that Mena is fine and we've already talked about it. Again, this group is gigantic! We go to the semi!”

Brazil had only just taken the lead through Lucas Paqueta when Jesus was sent for an early bath.

Despite playing with 10 men for 50 minutes, though, Brazil still managed to book their place in the next round of the tournament.

