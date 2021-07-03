Tottenham transfer news: What Daniel Levy has told Nuno Santo about Harry Kane

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham have told new manager Nuno Espirito Santo that star man Harry Kane won't be sold this summer with only bids worth around £150m to be considered by Daniel Levy (Daily Mail).

What's the latest news on Harry Kane?

The report details that Tottenham chairman Levy has been in discussions with the new boss about the future of the Spurs and England star.

The outcome of the talks was that Levy has no intention of selling Kane this summer and Spurs will only consider extraordinary offers for the 27-year-old.

Which clubs are interested in Kane?

There is one club in particular which has been linked with a move for Kane - this season's Premier League champions Manchester City.

The side managed by Pep Guardiola made an offer of £100m to Spurs for Kane last month (Sky Sports). That offer was seemingly not enough to tempt Spurs into selling their key man.

It has also been suggested that Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing Kane (Sky Sports), but the only reported bid so far has come from Manchester City.

City are yet to make a second bid for Kane, but if they want to sign the striker it seems that only £150m will be enough to tempt Spurs into selling.

Can Man City afford £150m?

Manchester City are more than capable of spending big money on transfers. The fact that they have already offered £100m for Kane shows that. However, what might prevent them from taking the extra step for the England captain is their interest in signing Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.

It was reported last week that City were close to completing a deal to sign the midfielder for around £100m (ESPN.co.uk).

As yet, that transfer has not been completed, but if City were to wrap up the deal for Grealish then perhaps it would cast doubt on them returning for Kane - £250m is an awful lot of money to spend on just two players. Only time will tell if City make these two huge signings.

How big a boost would Kane staying be for Spurs?

Kane staying at Spurs would be the perfect start to the Santo era at the club. With Spurs failing to make the Champions League, and following a long and protracted search for a new manager, the fans are in the need of good news. Kane staying at Spurs would certainly fall into that category.

Even though Kane has reportedly told Spurs he wants to leave the North Londoners (Sky Sports), the fact he is under contract until 2024 combined the club's determination to keep hold of him suggests the striker could still be playing in a white shirt when next season gets underway.

