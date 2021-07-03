QPR transfer news: Hoops enter race to seal deal for in-demand League One ace

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to push under the guidance of Mark Warburton in the Championship next season after experiencing somewhat of a renaissance during the closing stages of the previous campaign.

A run of seven wins in their last 11 games allowed the Hoops to seal a respectable ninth-place finish in the second-tier.

With QPR aiming to close the gap between them and the automatic promotion places during the upcoming campaign, it is hardly a surprise that they have already made progress in terms of their transfer recruitment this summer.

Sam Field, Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs and Andre Dozzell will all be determined to make a positive impact for the club in the second-tier after sealing permanent moves to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Not content with four new signings, Warburton may be about to make a move for a player who he previously worked with during his time in charge of Scottish giants Rangers.

According to The Athletic, QPR are reportedly keeping tabs on Josh Windass ahead of a potential swoop.

The attacking midfielder, who is also attracting a great deal of interest from Millwall, managed to deliver a host of impressive displays for Sheffield Wednesday last season.

Although he was unable to prevent the Owls from suffering relegation to League One, the attacking midfielder did manage to net nine goals for the club whilst he also chipped in with six assists.

Having already rejected a bid from Millwall believed to be in the region of £1m last month, it will be intriguing to see whether Wednesday can be persuaded to part ways with their talisman in the coming months.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a fantastic piece of business by QPR if they can fend off competition from elsewhere for Windass' signature.

Having illustrated during the previous campaign that he is more than capable of thriving at this level, the attacking midfielder could potentially make a huge impact at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium next season.

However, any potential deal may depend on whether the Hoops are able to negotiate a reasonable fee as they do not want to spending a large sum of money on a player whose contract expires in 2022.

Providing that QPR can seal a move for Windass, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they emerge as contenders for promotion next year with Warburton at the helm.

