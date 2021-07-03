Birmingham City news: Blues' transfer stance regarding 24-year-old ace becomes clearer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the 2021/22 Championship campaign set to begin next month, Birmingham City will be hoping to build upon the momentum that they gained during the closing stages of last season.

An impressive run of results in the second-tier under the guidance of manager Lee Bowyer resulted in the Blues retaining their second-tier status for another year.

Keen to put his own stamp on the club's squad this summer, the 44-year-old has already drafted in some fresh faces.

Chuks Aneke, Jordan Graham and Ryan Woods have all been signed by Birmingham on permanent deals as Bowyer looks to assemble a squad which is capable of achieving a relative amount of success in this particular division.

Although the Blues are already able to call upon the likes of Aneke, Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz, they have recently been linked with a move for another forward.

A report by the Daily Mail suggested that that Birmingham were one of a number of sides who were thought to be monitoring Kevin Nisbet's situation at Hibernian ahead of a potential swoop.

The forward, who is understood to be attracting interest from Celtic, Swansea City, Nottingham Forest and FC Krasnodar will not be allowed to leave Easter Road unless Hibs receive an offer in excess of £4m.

Birmingham tried to secure the 24-year-old's services earlier this year by submitting a £3m bid but this particular offer was rejected.

In a fresh update concerning Birmingham's pursuit of Nisbet, it has been revealed that the club are unlikely to make an offer this summer.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the Blues are looking to seal a deal for another forward between now and August but Nisbet is not thought to be on their shortlist.

1 of 12 Which of the following Football League teams has never won the FA Cup? Derby County Nottingham Forest Reading Bolton Wanderers

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whereas Nisbet illustrated some real signs of promise for Hibernian last season by netting 18 goals in all competitions, Birmingham would have been taking a risk by pursuing this particular deal due to the fact that he has never played at this level before.

With Birmingham also opting to rule themselves out of the race to sign Sheffield Wednesday ace Josh Windass, it will be intriguing to see whether they are able to secure the services of a proven goal-scorer this summer.

Despite some spirited displays from Jutkiewicz during the previous campaign, the Blues were relatively toothless in an attacking sense in the Championship as they were only able to score 37 goals in 46 games.

Providing that Bowyer is able to resolve this issue by assembling a talented squad of players, there is no reason why the Blues cannot go on to achieve a positive start to the upcoming campaign.

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Arsenal leading the race to sign Euro 2020 star

News Now - Sport News