Italy saw off Belgium on Friday evening to progress to the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

Roberto Mancini's side took the lead in the 31th minute through Nicolo Barella.

Roberto Insigne doubled Italy's advantage 13 minutes later, only for Romelu Lukaku to reduce the deficit to one goal again just before half-time.

There were no goals in the second half as Italy held on to victory.

While Gli Azzurri will be ecstatic with the victory, it wasn't all good news as Leonardo Spinazzola suffered a serious injury in Munich.

The Roma defender has been one of the best players in this summer's tournament.

But he will play no further part after rupturing his Achilles.

Spinazzola was chasing the ball in the second half when he fell to the ground in agony. He was in tear as he was stretchered off the field.

Presenter Adriano Del Monte has claimed that he could now miss up to 12 months.

It's a devastating blow for Spinazzola and his teammates made sure to pay tribute to him after the game.

Italy's players brilliantly chanted his name as they made the plane journey from Germany to Italy.

Mancini spoke about Spinazzola's injury in his post-match interview.

"He has been one of the best players of this tournament and he will still be even if he can't play in the next games. We are very, very sad with what has happened it seems quite a serious one," Mancini said, per ESPN.

Insigne also paid tribute to his teammate.

"Its a great loss, we will try to go all the way above all for him. Up to today he has been such a key player, an influential player for us," he said.

We wish Spinazzola all the best with his recovery and hope he's back on the pitch as soon as possible.

