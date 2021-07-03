Everton transfer news: Benitez orders £50m transfer hijack on star with an 'amazing future'

Rafa Benitez has instructed Everton to enter the race to sign England international Ben White, according to The Sun.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

The report claims that the new Goodison Park boss has asked the money-men on Merseyside to inform Brighton they are willing to pay the £50m required to sign the central defender this summer.

White - who was a late inclusion in England's Euro 2020 squad following an injury to Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold - has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal.

What does Benitez think of White?

The Spaniard is understood to have identified central defence as a key area to strengthen this summer now he is in the job.

With Arsenal reportedly struggling to put a package together, Everton are believed to have told their Premier League rivals they are willing to pay up and are now drafting together a bonus proposal in order to win the race.

Do Everton need a new centre-back?

Having conceded 48 times in the Premier League last season, it certainly does look like a good idea.

Of the teams in the top half, only Leeds United and Leicester City conceded more with the likes of both Yerry Mina and Michael Keane criticised at times.

Compared to both Everton players, White does come out rather favourably. Indeed, according to WhoScored data, the 23-year-old beat Keane and Mina for both tackles and interceptions per game as well as key passes and dribbles out of defence over the same period.

An England international to have impressed in the Premier League with so much of his career ahead of him, landing him ahead of Arsenal would be a major statement of intent as Benitez begins his controversial tenure.

What has been said about Ben White?

Speaking on Sky Sports in September, pundit Jamie Redknapp was effusive in his praise for the former Leeds United loanee.

"I have got to mention Ben White, there is a centre back there who is going to go right to the top," he said (via football.london).

"He is so comfortable on the ball, you can see why Leeds wanted to keep him.

"That young man is destined for an amazing future, he's comfortable on the ball, brilliant defensively and I love him."

