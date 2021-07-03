The biggest sporting debate is always who is the GOAT of each sport.

For example, Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo in football or Ayrton Senna vs Michael Schumacher vs Lewis Hamilton in Formula One.

The same goes for boxing. There have been some great boxers over the past century that it is always difficult to judge who the “true” GOAT really is.

A lot of people will say Muhammad Ali, simply due to his personality where he was the godfather of self-belief in sport as well as his role in the civil rights movement for the African American community in the 60’s and 70’s.

One person who doesn’t think so is Floyd Mayweather. In fact, Mayweather takes the self-belief factor of the sport to the extreme in declaring himself the GOAT of boxing. His opinion has been frowned upon, none more so than Mike Tyson.

Speaking about the proclamation, “Iron Mike” claimed:

"He's very delusional. Listen, if he was anywhere near that realm of great as Muhammad Ali, he'd be able to take his kids to school by himself.

"OK, he can't take his kids to school by himself, and he's talking about he's great? Greatness is not guarding yourself from the people. It's being accepted by the people.

"He can't take his kids alone to school by himself. He's a little scared man. He's a very small, scared man."

Some strong words from the former undisputed champion. Despite his response it seems as though Tyson has some form of respect for Mayweather when it comes to the ring, as he has stated previously that: "[If] I was his size in the ring, he would outpoint me."

Tyson has previously spoken candidly about where he ranks on the all-time greatest boxers of all time:

"I always like to think I'm a bad motherf**ker. A vicious motherf**ker,

"I don't give a f**k, but that's the part where Ali overshines me, because I can't understand a man that's willing to die for this. I talked the sh*t, but he's the real deal.

"Ali is a giant. There's no way other fighters can match him. He'd die for this sh*t. I'm not going to die for this. That's real talk. Ali is a savage, he's an animal. He's a different breed of person. He's not like us."

Who is our GOAT of boxing? We can’t say but what we do know is that these boxers mentioned in this article are in the conversation.

