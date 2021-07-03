Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Edge showed proof that Roman Reigns is scared of him and knows The Rated-R Superstar will take his Universal Title

After his shocking return last week to lay out Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his cousin Jimmy Uso, Edge was in a focused state of mind for his now official WWE Money in the Bank Universal Title Match.

The Rated-R Superstar recalled the many ways his perfect story was disrupted when he failed to defeat Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 37 and showed video proof as to why he and Reigns were the only people who truly knew that he can beat The Head of the Table. He made his opinion clear that Reigns was afraid of him and that he's the guy that has the Universal Champion's number. Above all, he said it's just a question of when, that "he is inevitable," and that he will be the Universal Champion.

Big E & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Apollo Crews & Baron Corbin

After Baron Corbin reached a new low last week after losing his prestigious crown to the new King of WWE, Shinsuke Nakamura, KINGsuke Nakamura teamed with Big E against Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews and a completely despondent Lone Wolf.

In the height of the action, Rick Boogs picked up the mic and interrupted the contest to bring Corbin's attention to the face that his car was getting towed, and possibly repossessed. With Corbin distracted, The Powerhouse of Positivity was able to hit the Big Ending on the former monarch for the victory.

Bianca Belair challenged Bayley to an “I Quit” Match at WWE Money in the Bank

Relishing in her victory over SmackDown Woman’s Champion Bianca Belair last week in tag team action, and sharing her opinion that the titleholder was falling apart, Bayley was soon interrupted by the EST of WWE. Amidst the war-of-words, Bianca proposed a way to end their issues once and for all: a SmackDown Women’s Championship "I Quit" Match.

In disbelief, The Role Model wasted little time accepting making it clear that Bianca could never win such a match because she has never quit anything in her life. As she explained, she said the word "quit" a lot in the process, until the titleholder began to chuckle, realising how excited it was to hear Bayley say the words "I quit."

Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing Money in the Bank Ladder Qualifying Match

In the final moments of a knockdown, drag-out Last Man Standing Match, Kevin Owens delivered a trio of Powerbombs - through the announce table, through another table and into the unforgiving ring apron - to secure the victory over his former friend turned bitter rival Sami Zayn. With the hard-fought victory, he qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Liv Morgan def. Zelina Vega

WWE Official Sonya Deville surprised the WWE Universe yet again when she named a returning Zelina Vega as the second female competitor to compete for SmackDown in the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder Match. In response to the announcement, Liv Morgan emerged to take issue for the second week in a row. When Vega questioned who Morgan thought she was, Liv smacked Zelina and made it clear that she doesn’t answer to her.

In the height of a subsequent impromptu matchup between the two, Vega attempted to use the tights to pin Morgan, but was caught by the official. In the midst of the bedlam, Liv opted take her own try at using the tights and successfully pick up the victory by beating Vega at her own game.

Otis def. Angelo Dawkins

Despite falling into the Alpha Academy’s trap a couple of weeks ago, losing Montez Ford to injury at the hands of Otis is more than enough to make Angelo Dawkins motivated to defeat Otis to get payback. Nevertheless, the Alpha Academy's greatest student would not be denied and destroyed his opponent with a pair off devastating Splashes off the ropes.

Jimmy Uso received a painful lesson in family from Edge

When Universal Champion Roman Reigns is nowhere to be found, Jimmy Uso’s plan to call-out Edge backfired in the most painful way. Making it clear that Reigns was using Jimmy like he used everybody else, The Rated-R Superstar went on to explain that there was a trap set in that moment, but it wasn't for him, it was for Uso himself. Rushing the ring, Edge ultimately distoryed Jimmy and sent a definative message to The Head of the Table.

