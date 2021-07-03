Leeds transfer news: £20m encouragement over attacker compared to Foden emerges

Leeds United have received encouragement that they will be able to make a move for PSV Eindhoven's Noni Madueke this summer, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

The report claims that Leeds are interested in a move for the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster but were initially put off by the £25m transfer fee.

However, after an apparent talk with a third-party, there is a belief at Elland Road that such demands could be lowered to around £20m, making a potential deal more realistic.

Who is Noni Madueke?

The England U21 international was part of Tottenham Hotspur's youth set-up before moving to PSV at the age of 16, having rejected an offer from Manchester United.

Now 19 and a fixture in their first-team, the Dutch club's official website described him as 'a creative, physically strong left-footed midfielder' upon his arrival and he made 32 appearances across all competitions last season.

During those outings, the former Spurs youngster scored nine goals and registered eight assists, averaging 1.3 shots and 1.6 completed dribbles per game (via WhoScored). Certainly a player capable of making an attacking impact, those numbers would see him rank joint-fourth and second in the Leeds squad respectively.

Clearly, it's not as easy as simply translating those numbers into a Premier League context but they are indicative of an attacker who can contribute.

Would he fit into Leeds' plans?

The same publication claimed back in May that the Yorkshire giants were keen on adding another forward to their squad capable of acting as cover and competition for Patrick Bamford, who started all but one of their league games last time out.

Able to operate across the front line, as well as potentially representing a long-term investment, Madueke would naturally fit that kind of profile.

What has been said about Madueke?

Former England U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd compared the player's rise to that of Phil Foden's.

'He's certainly a very talented young man, really excited to be called up by the Under 21s, and a little bit like Phil [Foden] last time, nobody had really heard of him until he came and played in the tournament,' he said (via The Daily Mail).

Interestingly, the same report cite Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy as having a major impact on Madueke's rise over the last few years.

