Spain and Italy booked their places in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 on Friday evening.

Luis Enrique's side needed penalties to see off Switzerland, whose fairytale tournament came to a heartbreaking end.

Italy and Belgium's clash promised to be a cracker and it did not disappoint.

It was The Azzurri that emerged victorious, with Nicolo Barella and Roberto Insigne on the scoresheet as they won 2-1.

We've listed five things you may have missed from another dramatic day at Euro 2020.

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

Insigne SENSATIONAL GOAL! Belgium OUT! Belgium 1-2 Italy Match Reaction | The Football Terrace

Thiago comforts Ruben Vargas

Vargas, just 22 years old, was heartbroken after he missed a penalty for Switzerland in the shootout.

Thiago was on the winning side but he cut short his celebrations to comfort his tearful opponent.

Pure class from the Liverpool man.

Romelu Lukaku shushes Gianluigi Donnarumma

Belgium were given a lifeline when the referee pointed to the spot at the end of the first half.

Lukaku stepped up and he made no mistake as he swept the ball past Donnarumma.

He then taunted the Italian goalkeeper before making his way back to the halfway line.

Italy players' wild celebrations after Spinazzola's block

Lukaku had the goal at his mercy and he looked destined to restore parity for his side in the second half.

But he was thwarted by Spinazzola, who positioned himself brilliantly to produce a heroic block on the line.

Lukaku was devastated. Italy's players went wild in celebration.

Jorginho's effortless skill to go past Thorgan Hazard

Jorginho has been tremendous at Euro 2020 and he produced another fine performance against Belgium.

He was given 'Skill of the Day' with his smooth drag back to beat Hazard, who was closing him down quickly.

De Bruyne plays through the pain

De Bruyne was a major injury doubt going into the game against Italy.

The Man City star went off injured in Belgium's last 16 win against Portugal.

He had not trained since but he was in the starting lineup in Munich. He played the full 90 minutes despite having a torn ligament in his ankle.

"I thank the medical staff who did an incredible job so that I can play tonight despite a tear in a ligament (of an ankle)", he said, per L'Equipe.

1 of 20 Who is this scoring a penalty for Italy against Joe Hart? Daniele De Rossi Antonio Cassano Thiago Motta Andrea Pirlo

News Now - Sport News