Celtic transfer news: Burnley offer big opportunity to former Hoops trialist

Premier League side Burnley are set to give a trial to Airdrieonians starlet Thomas Robert, a player who has previously spent time on trial with Celtic (Daily Record).

What's the latest transfer news involving Thomas Robert?

The report discloses that the 20-year-old is set to be handed a big opportunity by the side managed by Sean Dyche, as Robert will head to Turf Moor for a two-week trial.

The report also claims that the player first caught Burnley's eye this season, as they scouted him in action.

However, Celtic may still have interest in Robert - the report states that the Premier League side are 'set to rival' the Hoops for his services and the same publication has described the 20-year-old elsewhere as a Celtic target.

Which team are taking the starlet on trial?

Robert, who made 26 appearances for Airdrieonians last season, scoring four goals, will be hoping to impress during the fortnight in Burnley, ahead of a potential transfer to a club that has established itself in the English top flight over the last five seasons.

Should Robert go on to earn a move to Burnley and become a success in the Premier League, then it could go down as a missed opportunity for Celtic.

How did the player fare on trial at Celtic?

Airdrieonians manager Ian Murray confirmed in March that they player had spent two weeks on trial with the Hoops development squad last season, a move which he thought was 'brilliant' for the winger (Daily Record).

Indeed, Robert has tasted what it is like to be a Celtic player as during his trial he trained with the first-team squad at Lennoxtown. However, the Daily Record reports that the exit of then Hoops manager Neil Lennon meant that any move for the 20-year-old didn't go ahead.

Only time will tell if Robert slips out of Celtic's grasp, but it seems likely that if he had signed for the Hoops this summer, he might have found himself struggling for game time.

Would Robert make the Celtic first team?

The reason for that is the sheer volume of wingers that Celtic currently have at the club. Robert is flexible enough to play on both wings for his current side. This season he made six appearances on the left side and the same number on the right.

However, when it comes to players who feature on the wings, Celtic currently have in their squad the likes of James Forrest, Ryan Christie and Mikey Johnstone already.

There is no doubt that Robert has talent - if he didn't he wouldn't have the upcoming opportunity at Burnley. However, as it stands he likely would find it difficult to make the breakthrough into the Celtic first team.

