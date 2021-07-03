Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are two of the greatest fighters in UFC history and are currently one-a-piece where the pair are preparing for their trilogy on July 10th in Las Vegas.

As you can expect from highly competitive fighters with now a week to go until the “big event”, the war of the words has ramped up.

McGregor had recently posted on his social media the billboard of the fight with the caption: "First one to shoots a dusty b****."

Which Poirier has responded to, speaking to ESPN the American claimed:

“Isn’t he the one whose always preaching about the flow, the full martial arts, no holds barred, no rules, the ultimate fighting, when he’s talking about boxing and stuff, right?

“How about the first one to get taken down is dusty b****? This is mixed martial arts. Put it all together. It reeks of insecurity to me.”

Later on in the interview, Poirier was talking about how he will approach McGregor in whatever shape or form he turns up in, from both a physical and mental point of view.

“The good thing about this one is if it’s crazy Conor again, I just don’t give a f***. I really don’t care. And in the last one too, if he’d have been crazy, I’d have been alright.

"Mentally, I’m not a kid anymore. I’m a grown man and I know what matters and I know what I can control.

"I just don’t beat myself up mentally like I used to with the critics. I think it’s gonna be crazy Conor again, I’m pretty sure.

“I wouldn’t say funny but it’s - how crazy can you be? You got knocked out last time. We put you on airplane mode in front of the world in Abu Dhabi. What can you say?”

The fight is going to be a determining factor for McGregor as he tries to rekindle his form from five years ago.

