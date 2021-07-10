Tottenham transfer news: Fabio Paratici makes contact over deal for Barcelona star

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Tottenham’s Fabio Paratici has made contact with Barcelona over a potential loan deal for midfielder Miralem Pjanic this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Miralem Pjanic?

Sport claim that Spurs’ newly appointed managing director of football Paratici has reached out to Barcelona regarding a deal for Pjanic this summer. The report suggests that Tottenham would be interested in a loan move for the 31-year-old in the transfer window.

However, his current salary of £271,000 per week would make him by far the highest earner at the north London club.

Can England WIN Euro 2020? Check out The Football Terrace's quarter-finals preview!

What has Frenkie De Jong said about Pjanic?

Upon Pjanic’s arrival at Barcelona in 2020, Netherlands star De Jong claimed that the Bosnian is a player with a lot of quality and he is very comfortable in possession.

Speaking to UEFA, as per ArchySport, De Jong said, “Pjanic is a very good player, he is very comfortable on the ball. I think he sees the game very well and his shot, pass and long pass are very good.

“He is a player with a lot of quality, who adds a lot to our team. I am very happy that he has made the switch to Barcelona.”

How many assists has Pjanic had at Barcelona?

Pjanic joined Barcelona for a reported fee of £54m from Juventus in 2020, but has failed to make an impact on the side since his arrival.

According to Transfermarkt, the Bosnian has made 30 appearances for the Catalan giants, however he is yet to register a single goal or assist.

He could be a useful player for Tottenham as he has demonstrated versatility in central areas throughout his career. The 31-year-old can play as an advanced playmaker, in the middle of the park or as the deepest midfield option.

Despite only joining Barcelona last summer, the Bosnian seems to be out of favour this season as he made just six league starts and featured for 623 minutes in the 2020/21 La Liga campaign.

1 of 15 When was Mauricio Pochettino appointed as Tottenham Hotspur manager? 2012 2013 2014 2015

What could Pjanic add to Spurs’ dressing room?

Tottenham have very few trophy winners in their ranks as it stands, however if Pjanic were to join the club there is no doubt that his abundance of title winning experience would be an important asset to the Spurs changing room.

According to Transfermarkt, the midfielder has won eight major trophies during his career, with seven of those coming for Serie A giants Juventus. He also won the Footballer of the Year award with his national side in 2014.

Pjanic's experience could be valuable for Spurs next season, however they should look to sign a midfielder on a permanent basis with the long-term vision of the club in mind.

News Now - Sport News