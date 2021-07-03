Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Italy reached the last four of Euro 2020 on Friday evening as they beat Belgium in Munich.

Roberto Mancini's side won 2-1 in one of the games of the tournament so far.

Italy broke the deadlock in the 31st minute through dynamic midfielder, Nicolo Barella.

The Inter Milan star produced some great feet inside the box to evade the attention of a trio of Belgium defenders.

He then produced an unstoppable effort that struck the inside of the post and found the back of the net.

Ciro Immobile was on the floor when Barella found the back of the net.

The Italian striker went down in apparent agony inside the box 10 seconds before the goal and was calling for a penalty.

But he quickly rose to his feet when Barella hit the back of the net.

Immobile looked over to the linesman to check the goal was not offside before rushing to celebrate with his teammates.

Alan Shearer was not amused at all when discussing Immobile's actions after the game.

Gary Lineker and Micah Richards saw the funny side but the same cannot be said for the Newcastle legend.

"I don’t even want to laugh at that because that is pathetic," he said.

"You can see him have a look at the referee before he even goes down!

Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

Insigne SENSATIONAL GOAL! Belgium OUT! Belgium 1-2 Italy Match Reaction | The Football Terrace

When Lineker said his actions were pathetically amusing, Shearer replied: "It’s pathetically embarrassing, that’s what it is!"

Immobile, unsurprisingly, was fine to continue and played 75 minutes before being replaced by Andrea Belotti.

He will most likely be in the starting lineup when Italy face Spain in their Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley on Tuesday.

