The news that every Mercedes fan had been eagerly awaiting, or rather the news that every rival fan had been dreading is here at last.

Lewis Hamilton has signed a contract extension with Mercedes, keeping him there until 2023. Yes, that's two more years of consistence and excellency guaranteed.

The British F1 superstar was in a very reflective mood following the extension, as he expressed his pride over the way Mercedes have progressed, both on and off the track.

"It is hard to believe it's been nearly nine years working with this incredible team and I'm excited we're going to continue our partnership for two more years," he said.

"We've accomplished so much together but we still have a lot to achieve, both on and off the track. I'm incredibly proud and grateful of how Mercedes has supported me in my drive to improve diversity and equality in our sport.

"They have held themselves accountable and made important strides in creating a more diverse team and inclusive environment.

"Thank you to all the dedicated and talented individuals at Mercedes whose hard work makes it all possible and the board for their continued trust in me.

"We're entering a new era of car which will be challenging and exciting and I can't wait to see what else we can achieve together."

With new rules set to come into play from next season, there’s a lot that could change - including Mercedes’ fortunes - however, boss man Toto Wolff is absolutely confident that Hamilton is not going to lead the team into mediocrity - like many hope he does.

"As we enter a new era of F1 from 2022 onwards, there can be no better driver to have in our team than Lewis," he said.

"His achievements in this sport speak for themselves, and with his experience, speed and race-craft, he is at the peak of his powers.

"We are relishing the battle we have on our hands this year - and that's why we also wanted to agree this contract early, so we have no distractions from the competition on track.

"I have always said that as long as Lewis still possesses the fire for racing, he can continue as long as he wants."

True, for as long as he possesses that and Mercedes possess cash-full banks, he will have no reason to leave.

How much will he earn?

Speaking of cash, per The Sun, Hamilton is set to land a lot of it. £80 million (£40 million per year) to be precise. Talk about serious money.

Lewis will be hoping that the security of his new deal could breathe some life back into his season after he fell further behind Max Verstappen in Austria.

If he wants to break that fabled Michael Schumacher record of most World titles, he's going to have to pull up his socks and get down to business.

