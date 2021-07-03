Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jadon Sancho is on the verge of completing his £73 million move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund.

United confirmed they’d reached an agreement to sign the 21-year-old earlier this week.

Sancho, who has long been on the Red Devils’ radar, will undergo a medical with the Premier League giants following his involvement at Euro 2020.

The exciting winger scored 38 goals and registered a remarkable 51 assists in 104 Bundesliga appearances.

Widely regarded as one of Europe’s best young players, his signing feels like a major coup for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Sancho embarrassed many defenders during his four-year spell with Dortmund.

But he produced arguably his best skill in a pre-season friendly against Austria Vienna in the summer of 2020.

One-on-one with Christoph Martschinko, Sancho rolled the ball with his right foot before flicking it around the defender with his left at lightning-quick speed.

The ball eventually ended up in the back of the net as Dortmund netted their seventh goal in an emphatic 11-2 victory.

Watch Sancho’s moment of magic here…

Pre-season friendly or not, you have to be a baller to execute that type of skill against a fellow professional.

Poor Martschinko had no idea what had just happened to him.

Sancho has been hailed as the 'perfect footballer'

Sancho has impressed coaches, pundits and fans alike since leaving Manchester City for Dortmund in 2017.

One year after arriving in Germany, Sancho was hailed by legendary Lothar Matthaus, who described the forward as the ‘perfect footballer’.

“The first time I saw Jadon Sancho he made me stand still. And that’s never happened before,” Matthaus said, per talkSPORT.

“It was when he was playing for the England Under-17s against Norway in the European Championships.

“I was in the gym, on the running machine, with the television on. But after 15 minutes I stopped running to watch it more closely.

“I would normally never do that. I am focused on my run. Yet I wanted to know more about this wonderful guy I’d seen playing.

“I didn’t know him at all, or who he played for, only his surname.

“But from that moment I could see he was fantastic. I only needed to watch for 15 minutes to know. That was enough.

“He is a natural footballer, who loves to play on the left wing but has unbelievable talent.

“Sancho is a player who has everything. He has fantastic speed, great technique, a good eye for his colleagues and that key pass.

“Everything he does he pulls off at high speed at the right moment.

“For me he is a perfect player. The ability he has is instinctive, natural. You cannot teach that brilliance.”

United fans will be hoping that Sancho can immediately show his brilliance in the Premier League, starting on August 14 when the Red Devils get their 2021-22 Premier League campaign underway against Leeds.

