Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Max Verstappen will start on pole for tomorrow afternoon's Austrian Grand Prix as he beat a superb attempt from Lando Norris by four hundredths of a second, with Sergio Perez earning third place.

The Dutchman is backed by thousands of his compatriots in the stands at the Red Bull Ring, with them also likely pleased by the plight of Mercedes who will see Lewis Hamilton start 4th and Valtteri Bottas in 5th.

It will be, then, a very young front row with Verstappen and Norris heading the field and this is how the whole session played out...

Q1

Disappointment hit Esteban Ocon for the second time running in Austria, with him set to line up 17th once again on Sunday, whilst Kimi Raikkonen will start just in front of him as he too was eliminated in Q1 again at the Red Bull Ring following last weekend.

In 18th, Williams driver Nicholas Latifi is ahead of Haas pair Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

Q2

The end of Q2 provided real drama. Fernando Alonso was on course to get out and make the top ten shootout before Sebastian Vettel's dawdling on the final turn ruined the Spaniard's lap, with the Alpine man letting him know all about it as they crossed the line - the German will be getting a grid penalty in due course.

For Ferrari, disappointment as well in 11th and 12th as Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc opted to remain on the medium compound tyres rather than go to soft to get into the top ten.

Daniel Ricciardo's Saturday struggles continued with him in P13 - the same as last weekend - whilst George Russell shone to make Q3 for the first time at the wheel of a Williams.

Q3

In front of a set of vociferous Dutch granstands at the Red Bull Ring, Max Verstappen sent his supporters into raptures with his first lap proving good enough for pole.

He'll start alongside Lando Norris who was mighty in his McLaren, just 4 hundredths off of top spot.

In third, the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez with the Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in 4th and 5th - it was another tough session for the Silver Arrows.

Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda earned 6th and 7th ahead of Sebastian Vettel whilst George Russell qualified ninth ahead of the second Aston Martin of Lance Stroll.

Provisional grid:

1 Verstappen

2 Norris

3 Perez

4 Hamilton

5 Bottas

6 Gasly

7 Tsunoda

8 Vettel (penalty pending)

9 Russell

10 Stroll

11 Sainz

12 Leclerc

13 Ricciardo

14 Alonso

15 Giovinazzi

16 Raikkonen

17 Ocon

18 Latifi

19 Schumacher

20 Mazepin

News Now - Sport News