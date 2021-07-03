Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Denmark have been in inspiring form at Euro 2020.

Denmark's inspiring journey

Considering their European Championship campaign began under heartbreaking circumstances, it's been truly remarkable to see the Danes rally around for a heroic journey into the knockout rounds.

Kasper Hjulmand's men recovered from the group stage defeats to Finland and Belgium to sneak ahead of Russia with a dramatic 4-1 win to book themselves a place in the round of 16.

And that emphatic victory really set the wheels in motion for a sensational run of form that is seeing them tipped by some as dark horses to repeat the fairytale of 1992.

Besides, they progressed into the quarter-finals with a comfortable win over the much-fancied Wales, lashing home four unanswered strikes to set up a clash with the Czech Republic.

Mæhle's stunning assist

And despite the Czechs being fresh from an upset victory over the Netherlands in their own second round clash, the Danish locomotive kept rumbling forward with a stunning first-half double.

Thomas Delaney opened the scoring with a ruthless free header, but it was all about Kasper Dolberg's strike before the break and Joakim Mæhle's miraculous cross for the assist.

The Danish hero channeled his inner Ricardo Quaresma to prove that a right-footed left-back is far from a bad idea, finding Dolberg with laser-like accuracy, so be sure to check it out down below:

There's no two ways about it: Mæhle has been one of the best players at Euro 2020.

Mæhle getting the credit he deserves

It's always fantastic to see players get the credit they've always deserved when given a bigger stage at international tournaments and Mæhle is perhaps the finest example of that this summer.

While fans of Serie A have log been aware of the Dane's impressive performances for Atalanta, broader audiences are now starting to wake up to the quality he can offer at the highest level.

And that couldn't have been more apparent than by rising to the occasion of a Euros quarter-final by producing arguably the greatest pass that the entire tournament has bore witness to.

Well, either that or Mæhle's stroke of genius is just the umpteenth reminder that players passing with the outside of their foot always make for jaw-dropping viewing.

Either way, it couldn't be clearer that Denmark are going from the strength to strength at Euro 2020 and there's no telling how far that will take them. After all, they know better than most that anything is possible.

