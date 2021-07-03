Football quiz: How many of these questions about Aston Villa's squad can you name?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

While the nature of supporting a football club puts supporters through the most extreme kind of emotions, it'd be fair to say this Aston Villa team are an awful lot more popular than some of the squads they've had before.

Indeed, when Joleon Lescott tweeted a photo of his presumably eye-wateringly expensive car after an awful 6-0 home drubbing at the hands of Liverpool in 2016, it's fair to say a number of fans were less than best pleased.

However, with Dean Smith since restoring the club's Premier League status and the likes of Jack Grealish - a hero amongst the Villa faithful - flourishing on the big stage, things are looking good.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have built a quiz for the supporters missing their clubs during the European Championship campaign.

How many of these 10 questions about Villa's first-team stars can you name?

Do you think you can get full marks?

Take the test below!

1 of 10 Where did Ezri Konsa start his career? Charlton Brentford Leyton Orient Crystal Palace

