England were the favourites going into their Euro 2020 quarter-final match against Ukraine on Saturday evening.

The Three Lions were high on confidence after seeing off Germany in the last-16.

And it took them just four minutes to break the deadlock. The opener came about from a quite beautiful pass by Raheem Sterling.

The Man City ace played a lovely reverse-pass to unleash Harry Kane through on goal.

England's talisman would make no mistake as he toe-poked the ball past Heorhiy Bushchan to score his second goal of the tournament and give his side an early lead.

Kane's finish was good, but the goal was all about Sterling's brilliant pass. Watch it below:

What a stunning ball. Sterling had his critics going into the tournament but he has answered them emphatically this summer.

View reaction to Sterling's ball below:

England enjoyed the dream start but they were unable to press home their advantage.

Luke Shaw got into a dangerous area and he pulled the ball back into a great area, but no England players were there to convert.

Declan Rice also had a fierce effort from outside the box saved, while Jadon Sancho was also thwarted by Bushchan.

Ukraine grew into the game and finished the half well but were unable to find a way past Jordan Pickford, meaning England went into the break with a one-goal lead.

