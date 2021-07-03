England have romped their way to the Euro 2020 semi-finals with a 4-0 win over Ukraine.

Kane fires England into early lead

The Three Lions were piled under the pressure of expectation coming into their quarter-final clash at Euro 2020, but you wouldn't have known based upon the lightning start they made in Rome.

With barely four minutes on the clock, Raheem Sterling solidified his status as one of the best players at the tournament with a breath-taking reverse ball to slip Harry Kane through on goal.

And buoyed by his iconic strike against Germany in the round of 16, the Tottenham Hotspur poacher made no mistake by slipping the past Heorhiy Bushchan with a deft finish. Check it out below:

It really was like London buses. England fans waited so long for Kane to break his duck at the Euros, only for him to score two in the space of just a few minutes of tournament action.

England take 1-0 lead into HT

From that point onwards, Ukraine crept into the game more and more with Jordan Pickford called into an early save and Luke Shaw needing to show some heroic defending in the penalty area.

However, there were still threatening moments for England as Declan Rice stung Bushchan's gloves with a fizzing strike and Jadon Sancho fired an offside opportunity straight at Ukraine's shot-stopper.

Maguire puts England 2-0 up

But although England ended the opening 45 minutes on something of a whimper, you certainly couldn't accuse them of beginning the second-half with anything short of a bang.

That's because Gareth Southgate's men flew out the blocks once again with Harry Maguire replicating his 2018 antics against Sweden by bagging yet another quarter-final goal for his country.

With Kane winning a free-kick during the opening few seconds, Shaw whipped in a sumptuous delivery that his Manchester United teammate converted with aplomb. Check it out down below:

Kane doubles his money

However, just as the beer settled on the floors of England fans around the world, the Three Lions once again moved up a gear with Kane smashing home his third of the tournament.

And he wasn't alone in reaching a trio of goal contributions at Euro 2020 because the delivery came courtesy of - you guessed it - Shaw by way of yet another deft cross into the Ukraine penalty area.

From the moment that the United hero lofted the ball into the box, there was never any doubt that Kane would score with his emphatic finish sending England fans into delirium. Take a look here:

Henderson breaks England duck

But you want more, don't you? Well, fear not, because England weren't finished there and decided to rub salt into Ukrainian wounds via an unexpected goalscorer from the substitutes' bench.

There was a special moment for Jordan Henderson as he finally found the net for England, scoring on his 61st cap with a glancing header mere seconds after Kane had forced an outrageous save.

Having missed a penalty during the warm-up friendly, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Henderson's long wait would continue, but you can watch the moment that his fortunes changed down below:

And that was the way it remained until the final whistle with England reaching the semi-finals of a major international tournament for the second time in a row under Southgate's management.

They will lock horns with the heroic Danes on Wednesday night as they look to book themselves a place in the final where they will either face Spain or Italy under the Wembley arch. Bring it on.

