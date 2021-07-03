Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England produced a dominant display as they swept Ukraine aside in their Euro 2020 quarter-final on Saturday evening.

The Three Lions went into the game as heavy favourites and they proved why that was the case as they took the lead after just four minutes.

Raheem Sterling produced a brilliant reverse pass to Harry Kane, who toe-poked the ball into the net from close range.

England then scored three second-half goals in what was a tremendous 45 minutes of football from Gareth Southgate's side.

Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson all found themselves on the scoresheet as England raced away to an emphatic 4-0 victory over their opponents.

Every England player was faultless in Rome but arguably the best of the bunch was Luke Shaw.

The Man United left-back was absolutely sensational throughout.

Shaw was composed in defence and he was a threat in attack.

He produced two assists; the first being a brilliant delivery from a set-piece which Maguire headed home.

The 25-year-old's ball was on a plate for his United teammate, who made no mistake.

Shaw's assist comes just days after his former manager, Jose Mourinho, slated his ability from set-pieces.

Mourinho called out Shaw and England's poor set-pieces after England's 1-0 win over Czech Republic last month.

"The negative thing I would say is once more they were very poor on attacking corners," he said, per Football365.

“The service was dramatically bad. They have so many good players to attack corners. The crosses are not passing the first man.

“Luke Shaw was very poor on the corner."

He said just a few days later that Shaw shouldn't be on set-pieces at all.

Mourinho told The Times last month, per the Daily Mail: "For me, he is not a guy to take set pieces or be in the box to win a duel in the air. He is very fast and a perfect position is to stay back on corners to cope with transitions."

Shaw has been proving Mourinho wrong for months and he did so once again on Tuesday evening.

