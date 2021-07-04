England are through to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 after destroying Ukraine 4-0 in Rome on Saturday evening.

The Three Lions took the lead after just four minutes through Harry Kane.

England didn't have it all their own way for the remainder of the half, though.

Ukraine looked threatening and had a good spell towards the end of the half.

Gareth Southgate's side would have been hoping for a fast start to the second 45 minutes and they did just that.

Luke Shaw produced a delicious ball from a set-piece and Harry Maguire rose highest to head home.

That sparked scenes of jubilation as England's players wildly celebrated the Man United defender's goal.

And, in those exuberant celebrations, there was a funny moment involving Harry Kane and Declan Rice.

Rice was celebrating alongside Maguire when Kane got him in a 'chokehold' from behind.

The West Ham star looked in pain and his relief was plain to see when the England captain finally let go.

It made for an amusing moment and you can watch it below:

Rice has reacted to the moment on Twitter, writing: "Why always me".

Many football fans enjoyed the moment and you can view some of the reaction below.

England now play Denmark next Wednesday for a place in the final.

Gareth Southgate was ecstatic with his side's performance and is already looking forward to next week's game at Wembley.

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

England vs Ukraine Match Reaction | The Football Terrace

"It's fabulous for our country - a semi-final at Wembley," said Southgate, per the BBC. "Everyone can really look forward to that - it's brilliant.

"I know what will be happening at home. It's lovely to see everyone on a Saturday night, beer in hand. They should enjoy it. It's been a long year for everyone.

"I'm chuffed the two performances [against Germany and Ukraine] have brought so much happiness to people."

1 of 26 Jordan Pickford began his career at which club? Everton Sunderland Newcastle Middlesbrough

News Now - Sport News