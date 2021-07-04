Harry Maguire was one of England’s heroes on Saturday night as Gareth Southgate’s side outclassed Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

The Manchester United captain got himself on the scoresheet with a powerful header shortly after half-time.

Luke Shaw’s excellent free-kick was thundered home by the centre-back, who has now scored four goals for his country.

Maguire’s header made it 2-0 to England following Harry Kane’s fourth-minute strike.

Kane then scored a second goal in the 50th minute before substitute Jordan Henderson completed the rout midway through the second half.

England were the main story on BBC News after the match. The Three Lions have only ever reached one major tournament final before - and that was en route to winning the 1966 World Cup.

Harry Maguire referred to as 'Slabhead' on BBC News

Fifty-five years later and England, who meet Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-finals on Wednesday, now have a golden opportunity to win the European Championships for the first time.

During the BBC’s report, there was an amusing moment where the reporter mentioned the fact that some England fans refer to Maguire as ‘Slabhead’.

On a similar note, there was another funny moment in Maguire’s post-match interview where the interview said: “Harry, I was behind the goal when you scored, the thud when the ball connected with your head - it was *so* loud! You gave it some real power”.

Where did Harry Maguire's 'Slabhead' nickname come from?

But where did Maguire’s ‘Slabhead’ nickname come from?

His former Leicester City and England teammate Jamie Vardy is the man responsible.

When asked by Gabby Logan if he has any nicknamed, Maguire confessed: “Vardz always comes me ‘Slabhead’.”

Logan responded: “That’s not very complimentary, is it?”

Maguire said: “No, not really. I’ve got a few for him but I will keep them off camera.”

Unfortunately for Maguire, his ‘Slabhead’ nickname is here to stay.

Although maybe that should be ‘Sir Slabhead’ if he helps England win the Euro 2020 final on July 11.

