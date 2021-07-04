Tyson Fury has celebrated England’s stunning 4-0 Euro 2020 quarter-final victory over Ukraine by reliving his victory over Wladimir Klitschko from six years ago.

The Gypsy King tweeted: “I've not seen a beat down over Ukraine like this since Dusseldorf 28 November 2015,” followed by the kiss emoji.

Fury famously defeated the Ukrainian via unanimous decision at the Esprit Arena after the fight lasted the full 12 rounds.

His victory saw him take the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles away from Klitschko, who had previously dominated the division for well over a decade.

England booked their place in the semi-finals last night thanks to two goals from Harry Kane and one each from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson - who finally scored his first international goal after coming off the bench.

The Liverpool captain thought he’d broken his England duck against Czech Republic in the group stages, but the goal was ruled out for offside. He had also missed a penalty in one of the pre-tournament warmup games, so it was about time he broke his duck after some misfortune in recent weeks.

Away from football and back in the boxing ring, Fury is preparing for his third fight against Deontay Wilder later this month in Las Vegas. This trilogy fight for the WBC title caused the much-anticipated Fury-Anthony Joshua bout to be cancelled, after an arbitration judge ruled Fury must honour the rematch clause.

Meanwhile, Klitschko’s brother Vitali – himself a multiple former world heavyweight champion and now Mayor of Kiev – featured in BBC Sport’s pre-match coverage for last night’s game.

England will now play sentimental favourites Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday. The winners will face either Spain or Italy at the same venue next Sunday.

